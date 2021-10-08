Mary Jane (Conklin) Moore

Mary Jane Moore passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on September 30th. She was born July 23rd, 1935 in Abilene, Kansas and was intensely proud of her Abilene roots. She often referred to Abilene as ‘God’s Country’.
She attended the University of Kansas where she was a Kappa Kappa Gamma. This started a long line of Kappa legacies down through the next few generations. She married Jack Moore on April 7, 1956 in Lawrence.
Mary Jane was an incredible cook and passed down her love of cooking and baking to much of her family. Her tasty creations were enjoyed by family and friends alike. You never walked away hungry when Mary Jane was in the kitchen. Her most celebrated meal was her famed Christmas Brunch, which was months in the making. It was crowned ‘our favorite meal of the year’ by her family. She loved Christmas. The music, the family gathering and her attention to detail in gift wrapping was unmatched.
Mary Jane was an avid golfer and bridge player and developed so many wonderful friendships through these activities.
She worked for H and R Block for over 40 years and relished the many relationships she developed over that time with both her coworkers and long-time clients.
When her grandchildren came along, she was a grandmother extraordinaire. She made quilts for each and every one of them, attended their activities and had the sleepover of all sleepovers every summer. Each one had a special bond with her and she loved them dearly.
She enjoyed gardening, the Peanuts gang and a glass of wine on her patio. Her ability for choosing the perfect birthday card for each family member was something she took pride in and the cards always miraculously arrived on time.
She is survived by her three children, Julie McDonald (Greg), Joanne Renfro, and Tom Moore (Mike Horak) and her six grandchildren, Michael, Marti and Kim McDonald, Adam Renfro, Emily Gallagher and Kelly Lewis, as well as by her four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, her parents Ken and Helen Conklin and her siblings, Suzanne Sexton and Ken, Tom and Chris Conklin.
A mass will be said in her name at Corpus Christi Church on Monday, November 22nd at 8:15 a.m. and a celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, November 24th , 12-3 p.m. at Johnny’s West.
Donations in Mary Jane’s name may be made online to LMH Health Foundation (Designation: Cancer Center Expansion) or can be sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana Street, Lawrence, Kansas 66044.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.