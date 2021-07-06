Mary Ella Moore, 83, of Topeka, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
She was born August 11, 1937, in Abilene, Kansas, the daughter of Patrick W. and Katherine Marie (Dawson) Orender.
Mary graduated from Abilene High School. She was employed by AT&T for 33 years before retiring.
She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers Club. She was of the Catholic Faith.
Mary married Terrell “Terry” Moore on Oct. 29, 1982, in Topeka. He survives of the home. Other survivors include children, Rodney “Rudy” (Becky) Nicely of Salina; one granddaughter Kendra, two great-grandsons, Creighton and Kroy; and her brothers, Patrick E. (Joan) Orender of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and William “Bill” M. (Patty) Orender of Wichita.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her niece, Mary Elizabeth Orender.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021, at Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave, Topeka, Kansas. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Disabled American Veterans, 5500 East Kellogg, Room 112, Wichita, Kansas 67218.
To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.