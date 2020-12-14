Mary Eileen Jessey was born in Plattsburg, New York, on 7 Nov. 1926 to Gilbert and Dorothy Jessey.
She lived in Plattsburg until after high school with her sister Shirley and brother Donald. Shortly after high school her uncle Wright introduced her to an Army officer named Calvin Matteson from Kansas. They fell in love and were married on 15 March 1947.
A little over a year later they began their family which would include 4 boys Ronald, Robert, Dennis, and Gary while living in Manchester, Kansas.
Mary was a homemaker and was so until the boys were grown at which time she began her career working at Westinghouse later to become Phillips Lighting. They eventually moved from Manchester to Abilene where they would reside for the rest of their marriage.
After Calvin died in 2009 Mary stayed in their home until she was unable to. She then moved to Eagle Crest Retirement Community in Salina and later to the Medical Lodge in Clay Center, Kansas.
Mary passed away on Friday, Dec. 11 having contracted COVID.
She was preceded in death by her husband Calvin and a son Dennis, her parents, a sister and a brother.
She is survived by three sons, Ronald and wife Kathleen, Robert and wife Jan, Gary and wife Christine and daughter in law Diane, 12 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren. Due to the COVD restrictions an open viewing without family will be held on Wednesday Dec. 16 at the Danner Funeral Home and a family graveside service on Thursday Dec. 17 at Prairie Dale cemetery.
Memorials may be given to the Shriners Children’s Hospital and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
