Mary Beth McClain, 61, formerly of Russell, Kansas died on Friday, Feb. 24 at the Good Samaritan Society of Hays, Kansas.
Mary was born Sept. 19, 1961, in Lucas, Kansas, the daughter of Dwane and Lola Beth (Winder) McClain. Her parents preceded her in death. Mary grew up in Russell, graduating from Russell High School in 1979.
Mary experienced health difficulties her entire life. She always enjoyed being around family, friends, and visitors. She smiled, laughed, and never complained. Everyone will always remember her positive attitude.
Mary is survived by her two brothers, Gary (Diana) McClain of Overland Park, Kansas and David (Lorraine) McClain of Lawrence, Kansas, and stepmother Cathy McClain of Russell. She is also survived by nieces and nephews Sarah (Jeff Forkenbrock) McClain, Sam (Jessica Kloeppel) McClain and grandnephews Otto and Alma McClain, Anne (Zachary) Kastelic and grandnephew Kaden Kastelic and grandniece Kinsley Kastelic, Amy McClain, and Nathan (Sarah) McClain.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held Saturday, March 25 at 1 p.m. at Otterbein United Methodist Church in Russell, Kansas. Graveside services will follow at the Grand Center Cemetery north of Waldo, Kansas. Memorials may be given to the Good Samaritan Society of Hays, Kansas.
Mary's love of jigsaw puzzles and sparkly hats was matched only by the love and care shown by the staff of Good Samaritan Society of Hays. The family wants to especially recognize and thank them for their love, support, and service to Mary during her years with them.
