Mary Barbara Coates

Mary Barbara “Barb” Coates, 79, of Wamego, Kansas, died Monday, Jan. 23 at her home. She was a long-time member of the community.
Barb was born on Feb. 15, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of James and Elizabeth (Humbarger) Bogart. She was raised in Carlton, Kansas, and graduated from Abilene High School in 1960. She attended Emporia State University.
Barb became a hairdresser and worked many years at the New Beginnings Hair Salon in Manhattan, Kansas, and also from her home. In 1984, she moved to Wamego. Barb then worked until her retirement at Dyer’s IGA in Wamego. She was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary and American Legion Riders #172. She enjoyed singing and was a past member of the Sweet Adelines. She loved riding motorcycles and fishing. But her greatest love was her family, especially her grandchildren.
Barb married Larry Efurd in 1962. He preceded her in death. She then married Dalmas Coates on Feb. 20, 1970, in Carlton. He survives at their home.
Barb is also survived by her children; Brad Efurd, Blaine, Stacey Schmidt, Sedgwick, and Kennan Coates (Katie), Wamego; her grandchildren, Lance Bean, Taylor Ireton, Garrett Schmidt, and Kevlynn Coates, plus four great-grandchildren; her brother, Barry Bogart (Andrea), Salina; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Barb was preceded in death by her parents, her grandson, Bryce Reed, and her brother Kim Bogart.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, at Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Inurnment will be held later at Fairview Cemetery in rural Dickinson County. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Wamego Honor Flight, and those may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
