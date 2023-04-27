Mary Aron

Mary Aron, née Lilly, passed away 23 April. Born June 23, 1940, third of 13 kids, Aron was an older sibling. Growing up she developed the personality traits she's been recognized for throughout her life- compassion, caring, generosity and being an absolute assassin while competing at family board games. 

The adventure's next phase started after marrying her high school sweetheart Bill. The life of a military family is never boring, and Mary had her two children Shai and Kenny while moving around the world for almost twenty years. "Home is where your mom is," was our philosophy and she made a home of wherever we lived whether it was quarters in Fort Eustis, an apartment in Stuttgart with high-speed police chases, or eventually to a restored farmhouse in Chapman, Kansas, where we graduated high school while dad deployed to Korea. There were many more stops in between but we always had "home", each other, and our eyes on the next adventure.

 

