ENTERPRISE — Mary Ann Norton, 83, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Abilene.
She was born June 4, 1936 in Gaylord, Kansas, the daughter of Frank W. and Sophia (Lehmann) Wittke. Growing up in Gaylord, she attended local schools and graduated from Gaylord High School with the class of 1954.
On Sept. 15, 1954, Mary Ann was married to Bobby L. Norton in Gaylord. Most of their married life was spent in Enterprise, Kansas.
He preceded her in death on March 5, 1978.
She had been employed by the Kansas Department of Transportation as a Driver’s License Examiner. Mary Ann was an avid reader, loved crossword puzzles and spending time with family.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, a daughter Andrea B. (Russ) Wilkins, two sisters Elvera Detwiler and Betty McCammon and a brother Percy Wittke.
Mary Ann is survived by sons, David (Jill) Norton of Topeka and James (Amy) Norton of Salina, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Mary Ann had chosen cremation. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
The family suggests memorial contributions in her name be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) or Enterprise United Methodist Church. They may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
(1) entry
I will miss you everyday. Thank you for showing us what real love is. I have wonderful memories with you and Bob from the time I was a little girl. When you met my husband you said,”Debbie you found your Bob”. You never give up on the ones you love. Mama always referred to you as her baby sister. I love your family so much and will remain close to you through them. Thank you for helping me when Vance went to heaven and Mama.
Norton family please know how much you mean to us. I know when she entered the arms of our Savior, He said,”Job well done good and faithful servant”
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.