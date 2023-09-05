Mary Anguiano

Mary Gil Anguiano, 89, of Abilene passed away Feb. 2. She was born May 31, 1933 in Talmage, the daughter of Sotero “Shorty” and Eladia (Mendoza) Gil. Mary grew up in the Talmage area. She was united in marriage to Jesse S. Anguiano August 9, 1958. She worked for Dr. Dietrick as an assistant and later worked at USD #435 in Food Services at Garfield School. She was a member of the Eagle’s Women’s Club, Ladies of St. Andrew’s, and St. Andrew’s Catholic Church. She is survived by her husband, Jesse; her children: Anthony (Karen) Anguiano of Wichita; Marc (Kristi) Anguiano of Abilene; and Jon Anguiano of Abilene. Grandchildren: Brittany, Austin, and Caleb (Sam) Anguiano of Wichita; Alyshia (Zach) Shelton of Littleton, Colorado; Joshua (Leah) Anguiano of Salina; Matthew (Megan) Anguiano of Topeka; Michael, Logan, and Megan Anguiano of Abilene. Great-Grandchildren: Kadence, Jesse, Lettie, Kyson, and Slade. One brother, Macario (Helen) Gil of Abilene; and two sisters: Margaret (Al) Mazzie of San Francisco, California and Mary Ellen Martinez (Eloy) of San Antonio, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Guadalupe Gil, Larry (Lupe) Gil, Vincent (Toni) Gil, Emmanuel (Basilia) Gil, Sylveria (Pete) Sandoval, Josepha (Rosario) Anguiano, Pilar (Coy) Weber, and Andrea Rendon. The family has chosen cremation. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 9 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow at Mt. St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Parish Rosary will be recited 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church. The family suggests memorials be given to St. Andrew’s Church/School or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Memorials may be dropped off at the church on the day of the service or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
