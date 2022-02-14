Thurlow, Mary Alice (Widler), 91, died on December 3, 2021. She is preceded in death by her husband William Von Dale Thurlow; parents, Amos and Helen Widler; 3 siblings: Jean Vavak, June Cook and Wayne Widler; and great grandson William Robert Thurlow and daughter in law, Dironda Thurlow. Mary had 4 children: Raymond Jay, William Lawrence, Cynthia Sue Boline (passed away February 1, 2022) and Micheal Glenn. She also had 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She loved playing the piano and organ, playing cards and games, watching sports and game shows, fishing, and spending time with her family and friends. She also liked to travel and had been to all 50 states, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Vassar United Methodist Church. A memorial service (for family only) will be held on Saturday, March 5th, 2022 at the Vassar United Methodist Church.  

 

