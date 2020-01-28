Marvin D. Mills of Chapman, 85, passed away Jan. 24, 2020 at Geary Community Hospital, Junction City, KS.
He was born to Otto and Cora (Apperson) Mills on Sept. 13, 1934 at their family home in Detroit, KS. He grew up on the family farm with his two brothers and one sister. Marvin attended grade school at Enterprise, Kansas until the family moved to the Chapman area in 1944.
He then attended Chapman Grade School and High School, graduating from Dickinson County High School in 1952.
He worked on the family farm and like his siblings, he learned to work hard. There was little time for games but there was time for family.
On August 9, 1959, he married Geraldine Taylor at the United Methodist Church in Junction City, Kansas. This marriage was a true partnership. They worked together in the fields and raised cattle for over 30 years until retiring in 1996. They were always there for each other in everything they did.
Marvin always had time to serve his community. He served on various boards throughout the years, including the Co-op, Farm Bureau, Central Kansas Free Fair, Rural Fire Board, County Zoning Board, Zoning Board of Appeals and Chapman Valley Manor Care Home. He was a member of the School Alumni Association and became a Bank Director at Chapman State Bank. He was a Church Trustee and served as Board President at the Chapman United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Chapman Lions Club.
He was honored as County Farm Bureau Man Leader in 1969 and his family was honored as Farm Family of the Year by the American Legion in 1989.
Marvin is survived by his wife of 60 years Geraldine “Gerry,” brother Lee Mills, numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Wayne Mills and sister Illene Ansberry.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 28 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and funeral services will be Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 10 a.m., both at the Chapman United Methodist Church, 426 Sheeran, Chapman, KS, Pastors Connie Wooldridge and Kenneth Trickle officiating. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Enterprise, KS, following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Chapman United Methodist Church or Dickinson County Home Health & Hospice in care of Londeen Funeral Home, P.O. Box 429, Chapman, KS, 67431.
