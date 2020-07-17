MERIDEN — Marvin L. Zeigler, 90, Meriden, Kansas passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Midland Care Hospice.
Marvin was born Sept. 16, 1929 at Talmage, Kansas, to Joseph Blair and Helen (Funk) Zeigler. He was a graduate of Abilene High School. Marvin enlisted in the United States Navy on Jan. 16, 1951 and was honorably discharged Dec. 7, 1954.
Marvin was united in marriage with Twila L. Lind on Nov. 19, 1955 in Junction City, KS. Marvin worked for the IBEW Union as a Master electrician for 35 years. After retirement he owned and operated multiple real estate properties in the Topeka vicinity.
He was a member of First Lutheran Church, Topeka, KS.
Marvin enjoyed taking his family on multiple vacations/cruises, going to the casino, working on puzzles and spending time with his family during all the family gatherings.
He was preceded in death by his parents Blair and Helen Zeigler, daughters Debra and Dana Wright and his siblings, Raymond, Harold, Doris and Donald.
Marvin is survived by his wife Twila at home, daughters Denise Bisel and her husband Ken Bisel of Stillwell, KS, and Delinda Bahm and her husband Ron Bahm of Meriden, KS, grandchildren Justin, Halsey, Marissa, Brittney, Brandon, Taylor, Haydn and Myranda and great-grandchildren Ashtin and Brinley.
Memorials may be made to the American Stroke Association and may be left in care of the funeral home. The family will have a private graveside service at the Abilene Cemetery.
Condolences: dannerfuneralhome.net.
