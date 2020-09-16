Marvin L. Schneider, 80, Abilene, passed away August 26, 2020.
He was born Sept. 30, 1939 in Ramona, Kansas, the son of David and Helen (Burnhart) Schneider. In 1977 he was united in marriage to Frances Yeadon.
He served in the National Guard. He worked for the BNFS Railway/Santa Fe Railroad as a section foreman, retiring in 2001.
Marvin is survived by his loving wife Frances of the home, sons Howard Schneider of Topeka and Leon Schneider of Abilene, sisters Sharon Miller of Liberty, MO, and Lavada Roy of Tacoma, WA, and brother Richard Schneider of Abilene.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Willard Schneider and sisters Yvonne Hanson and Anita Elburn.
The family has chosen cremation. A graveside memorial service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Ramona Cemetery in Ramona with Pastor Stan Norman officiating.
The family suggests memorials be given to the American Diabetes Association. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.