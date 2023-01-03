Marvin L. Ledy

Marvin L. Ledy was born in Upland, California, July 4, 1923 the son of Henry J. and Orpha (Zook) Ledy. His family moved to Kansas when a young lad and he grew up on a farm north of Abilene. He attended Rosedale Grade School and graduated from Miltonvale Wesleyan Academy in 1941. Marvin was attending Marion College in Marion Indiana when he was called to serve his country. His assignment was with the 738th Armored Tank Division. Eighteen months were served in the European Theatre. His battalion was in the Battle of the Bulge and they crossed the Rhine River after the bridge fell on a Pontoon Bridge which they constructed.  He received four Service Medals.

On March 8th 1944, he married Lois Hahn. Following his discharge, they moved to a farm in the Talmage Community where he was a farmer and stockman for 23 years. In 1974 they moved to Abilene where he was employed at RHV Hardware and then for USD 435 until he retired in 1988. 

 

