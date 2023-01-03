Marvin L. Ledy was born in Upland, California, July 4, 1923 the son of Henry J. and Orpha (Zook) Ledy. His family moved to Kansas when a young lad and he grew up on a farm north of Abilene. He attended Rosedale Grade School and graduated from Miltonvale Wesleyan Academy in 1941. Marvin was attending Marion College in Marion Indiana when he was called to serve his country. His assignment was with the 738th Armored Tank Division. Eighteen months were served in the European Theatre. His battalion was in the Battle of the Bulge and they crossed the Rhine River after the bridge fell on a Pontoon Bridge which they constructed. He received four Service Medals.
On March 8th 1944, he married Lois Hahn. Following his discharge, they moved to a farm in the Talmage Community where he was a farmer and stockman for 23 years. In 1974 they moved to Abilene where he was employed at RHV Hardware and then for USD 435 until he retired in 1988.
Marvin served on the Cheever Township Board and was active in the Talmage Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School and served on many committees. He was a charter member of the Talmage Lions Club where he had fifty years of perfect attendance. In 1988 – 1989 he was the District Governor for District 17 and served on the State Council as Board Chairman, District Convention Chairman and Membership Chairman. Lions Club was a vital part of his life. He and his wife attended twelve International Conventions and 10 USA Forums. He was also a member of the Abilene United Methodist Church, Abilene Lions Club, along with donating over forty gallons of blood.
Marvin was involved in many volunteer activities, The Great Plains Theatre, the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, where he and his wife received the Volunteers of the Year Award. Marvin was Chairman of the March of Dimes, sang with the Abilene Men’s Choir, and served on many church committees.
He is survived by his loving wife of 78 years Lois of the home, daughter Patty Anderes and her husband Bob of rural Hope, Kansas, Marlo Zumbrunn and her husband Steve of Junction City, Kansas, son Michael Ledy and his wife Dee of Winfield, Kansas, brother Verle Ledy of Herington, Kansas, grandchildren Jeff Anderes, Jennifer Dockins, Burton Zumbrunn, Deeann Goesland, Alan Zumbrunn, Allison Ledy, Adreinne Ledy, and 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Donald Ledy, sister Doris Kubin, and his parents.
Funeral services for Marvin will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Abilene First United Methodist Church in Abilene with Reverend Mik King officiating. His final resting place will be in the Abilene Cemetery with military honors provided by the Ft. Riley Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Abilene United Methodist Church, the Talmage Historical Museum, or to Gentiva Hospice of Salina and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye Ave., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
