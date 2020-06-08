Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Rain and wind. Low near 55F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.