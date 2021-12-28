Funeral services for Martin E. Larson, age 81, of Abilene, will be 2:00 pm Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Abilene Cemetery with Pastor Jack Gilstrap officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United State Army Honor Guard. Mr. Larson passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 at the Abilene Memorial Hospital in Abilene.
He was born November 3, 1940 in Wadena, Minnesota, the son of Peter and Hattie (Ritchye) Larson. Following graduation, Martin served his country in the United States Army serving in the Korean and Viet Nam Wars. He retired from the Army following a 26 year career. He then worked for Great Plains Manufacturing as a machinist before retiring from there.
On May 9, 1960 Martin was united in marriage to Marjorie Wilburn. She preceded him in death in 1993. He then married Charlotte Reeves on February 12, 2014. She also preceded him in death.
Martin enjoyed camping, fishing, and playing cards. His hobbies include woodworking and Community service projects through Boy Scouts Gideon’s and the VFW. He blessed people with his faith and discipleship.
He is survived by his daughter Cheryl Johnson of Ft. Smith, Arkansas, step-son John and his wife Heidi Reeves of Abilene, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wives, daughter Pamela Norman, son in law David Johnson, and his parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dickinson County, or the First Baptist Church and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
