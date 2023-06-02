Marla Rutz

Marla Rutz

Marla Jean Rutz was born Sept. 21, 1950 in Topeka, Kansas the daughter of Thaine and Evelyn (Slingsby) Schafer. She passed away Wednesday, May 31 at the Village Manor Nursing Home in Abilene at the age of 72.

Marla graduated from Clay Center High School and had been a longtime Abilene resident.

 

