Marla Rutz

Marla Jean Rutz was born Sept. 21, 1950 in Topeka, Kansas the daughter of Thaine and Evelyn (Slingsby) Schafer. She passed away Wednesday, May 31 at the Village Manor Nursing Home in Abilene at the age of 72.
Marla graduated from Clay Center High School and had been a longtime Abilene resident.
She worked for the Holiday Inn Express and was a homemaker. Marla enjoyed embroidery, the greatest joy was spending time with her granddaughters.
She is survived by her sons Chad Brown and his wife Michelle of Abilene, Thaine Brown and his wife Amanda Potter-Brown of Kansas City, Missouri, and her five granddaughters Shelby, Cheyenne, Chelsea, Chloe, and Autumn Brown. She was preceded in death by her twin brother Mark Schafer and her parents.
Cremation is planned. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Elsie Brooks Cancer Fund and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
