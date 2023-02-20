Mark R. Biggs, 67, of Abilene passed away Feb. 17. He was born Jan. 2, 1956 in Salina, Kansas, the son of Ross and Maxine (White) Biggs. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1974 and went on to receive his bachelor’s degree at K-State of Salina. On Nov. 11, 2011 he was united in marriage to Jane Schenck in Abilene. Mark enlisted in the United States Air Force serving for nearly 13 years. He worked as an appraiser/realtor for Biggs Realty in Abilene. He was a member of the Abilene Faith Lutheran Church and enjoyed fishing and cooking. Mark is survived by his loving wife Jane of the home. His mother, Maxine Biggs of Abilene. Two sons: Mark Ross Biggs of Abilene and Austin Rodger Biggs and wife Shannon of Salina. Two grandchildren: Caelyn Biggs and Caedyn Biggs. Two Brothers: Gregg Biggs and wife Sue of Enterprise and Bob Biggs of Abilene and one sister Jodi Brinkman and husband John of Olpe, Kansas. He is preceded in death by his father, Ross Biggs. The family has chosen cremation. Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Abilene Faith Lutheran Church. Inurnment will follow at the Abilene City Cemetery with Military Honors. Family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Danner Funeral Home in Abilene. The family suggests memorials be given to Abilene Faith Lutheran Church, Tunnels to Towers or to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Dickinson County Jail breaks norm with staffing
- Jon Entrikin Griffin
- Robert Delane Nelson
- Letters to the Editor: Wind turbines threaten county's and farmers' land
- Officer to familiarize people with AED use
- Mark R. Biggs
- City Commission supports tax credits for new housing in Golden Belt Heights
- Labor market shifts, employers struggle to fill low-wage jobs
- Shiann Monroe Lober
- Dual win over Chapman earns Cowboy wrestlers NCKL title on senior night
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.