Mark M. Miller, age 64 of Solomon passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at his home. He was born March 31, 1957 in Yacamore, Washington, the son of Edward and Virginia Miller.
He served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a machinist and mechanic at Great Plains in Abilene. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed tinkering.
On July 4, 2016, he married Michelle Gary in Solomon. She survives of the home. Other survivors include a stepdaughter Kylie Beeler of Abilene; stepsons Michael Beeler of Omaha, Neb., and Jacob Stoneberger of Wichita; sister Laura Curtis of Denver, Colo.; grandchild Andi Anderson and one on the way.
A celebration of Mark’s life will be Saturday, July 3, 2021, at his home at 322 W 6th in Solomon starting at noon.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mark M. Miller Memorial Fund and may be sent in care of the Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 308, Solomon, KS 67480.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
