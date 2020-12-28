Mark Adams Fick, 61, of Great Bend died Dec. 22, 2020, at his home in Great Bend.
Visitation was set from 2 to 6 p.m. today (Dec. 28). No service will be held and cremation will take place. Bryant Funeral Home of Great Bend is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.bryantfh.net
