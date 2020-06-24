GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Marjorie Ruth Chase Miller was born at the family home in Willowdale Township, Dickinson County, Kansas, April 9, 1923 to J. Harvey Chase and Esther Thayer Chase. She died June 20, 2020 at Grand Junction, Colorado, of a stroke.
Marjorie attended the Talmage School in grades 1 through 11 and graduated from Abilene High School in 1941. She was united in marriage to James Erskine Miller at the home of the bride in Willowdale Township near Talmage, Kansas, December 17, 1941.
Most of their married life they resided in Colorado. Mr. Miller preceded her in death in 1996. Four children were born to this union and survive, Steven James Miller of Grand Junction, Colorado, Jean Ann Erskine of Kansas City, Missouri, Janis Marie Miller of Tucson, Arizona, and Daniel Chase Miller of Topeka, Kansas.
She is also survived by sister Phyllis Lotgering of Mountain Home, Arkansas.
Two brothers and one sister preceded her in death, Morris Thayer Chase, Stuart Harvey Chase and Irene Naida Chase.
Mrs. Miller was a homemaker and secretary for her husband’s architectural engineering business. She was a volunteer with libraries, hospitals and law enforcement agencies during her life. She was a Christian and taught Bible studies and was active in Christian women’s clubs.
No services are planned locally per her request and internment will be at the family plot in the Abilene Cemetery in Abilene, Kansas. Danner Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
