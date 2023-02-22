Marjorie May Chamberlin of Chapman passed away Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Chapman Valley Manor in Chapman at the age of 84. She was born Feb. 6, 1939 at her home near Chapman, the daughter of Wesley and Lela (Gloss) Sautter.
She attended the Winsor one room grade school and graduated from the Dickinson County Community High School.
Marjorie married John Chamberlin in 1957 and they established their home north of Chapman. They had four children Michael, Patricia, Randall, and Rodney.
Marjorie drove a school bus for USD 473 and was a member of the Alida United Methodist Church. She served her church in various ways, being a youth leader and Sunday School teacher. Marjorie enjoyed bringing laughter to people with her humorous story telling. She attended as many of her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids activities as possible over the years. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband on Sept. 28, 2021, her great grandson Reed Mulanax, and her parents. Marjorie is survived by her son, Michael (Janice) Chamberlin of Paxico; Grandchildren: Kimberly (Jimmy) Kummer - Evan, Ethan, Jacob: Joshua Chamberlin: Rebecca (Marcus) Mulanax - Mason and Kinsley, Daughter, Patricia (Tony) Rice of Wilsonville, Nebraska; Grandchildren, Travis (Christie) Rice - Elizabeth and Morgan: Ashley (Cody) Gerlach - Micah, Asher, Silas, Hadley and Harlyn: Whitney (Todd) Stithem- Ellory, and Huxley: Catlin (Rachel) Rice – Jett, Cruz: Son, Randall (Kathy) Chamberlin of Chapman; Grandchildren: Sonya (Jim) Corrigan - Haley and Kylie: Stacey (George) Vazquez- Emerson and Eleanor: Stephanie (Heath) Gfeller -Clara & Gracen: Lyle (Kristen) Chamberlin: Abby Chamberlin: Son, Rodney (Emily) Chamberlin of Chapman; Grandchildren: Kendra (Mike) Marston - Connor, Khloe and Colin: Wade Chamberlin – Bentley, Step sister Joyce Montgomery.
Funeral services for Marjorie will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Chapman United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the Alida Zion Evangelical Cemetery. Family will receive friends Friday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Chapman United Methodist Church. The family suggests memorials be given to the Irish Foundation for scholarships and may be dropped off at the Church during visitation hours or the day of the service or mailed to Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel, PO Box 411, Chapman, Kansas 67431. Online condolences may be sent to www.londeenfuneralchapel.com
