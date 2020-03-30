Marjorie M. Isaac, 84, passed away Friday, March 27, in Salina. She was born Dec. 20, 1935 near Manchester, the daughter of Edwin and Thelma (Gaswint) Jeffrey.
Growing up in Abilene, Marjorie attended local schools and graduated from Abilene High School with the class of 1953. She also married William Isaac that year. Most all of their married life was spent in Solomon. He preceded her in death in 2003.
Marjorie enjoyed reading, puzzles and spending time with family and friends.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, daughters Jill Julie and Jana and brother Marshal Bob Jeffrey.
Marjorie is survived by grandchildren Kristy, Marty, Melissa, Megan, five great-grandchildren and brothers Junior, Jim and Clyde Jeffrey.
Private family graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 1 with Pastor Lindsey Brummer officiating.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to the Salvation Army or D.A.V. They may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
Condolences: dannerfuneralhome.net.
