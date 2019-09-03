Marion E. Geist, 91, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, at Abilene Memorial Hospital.
She was born July 24, 1928, in Junction City, the daughter of Samuel and Effie (Tingle) Page. Growing up in Abilene, Marion attended local schools and graduated from Chapman High School.
On June 23, 1947, she was married to Marvin Geist in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Most of their married life was spent in Kansas. She had been employed by the Chapman School District as a bus driver.
Marion, her husband, Marvin, and their son Paul owned and ran Family Antiques.
She is preceded in death by her husband, son and three brothers Sam, Jack and Charles Page. Marion is survived by her granddaughter Adrian (Matt) Hettenbach of Solomon, sister Louise Weiss of Abilene, daughter-in-law Cheril Geist of Solomon, sister-in-law Jean Page of Abilene, a great-granddaughter, and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Danner Funeral Home, with Pastor Jack Craig officiating. Interment will follow in Bethel Cemetery, northeast of Abilene.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Danner Funeral Home.
The family suggests memorial contributions in her name be made to the Solomon Preschool. They may be left at or sent in care of Danner Funeral Home, P.O. Box 758, Abilene, KS 67410.
Condolences: dannerfuneralhome.net.
