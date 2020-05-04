Marion W. Brown of Abilene, 89, passed away April 30, 2020 at Village Manor Nursing Home, Abilene, Kansas.
He was born to Robert L. and Clara M. (Nelson) Brown on Sept. 29, 1930 in Kincaid, Kansas. He grew up in a large family of four sisters and seven brothers. He graduated from high school and later served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1954.
Marion’s career after service was as a signalman for the Union Pacific Railroad. He was an avid collector of train sets and memorabilia and many remember the setup in his basement of his trains and track layout.
On Sept. 22, 2001 in Colony, Kansas, he married Margaret Schnell. They were married for 14 years until her passing on Dec. 6, 2015.
Serving his community was important to Marion. He was District Deputy Grandmaster of the 18thDistrict of Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Kansas, master of the Solomon Lodge #105, president of the Kiwanis Club and president of the Union Pacific Old Timers Club #32, Salina, KS. In 1985 he was honored as Volunteer of the Year by the Abilene Chamber of Commerce.
Marion is survived by his son Terry D. Brown, daughter Marie A Nelson, step-daughters Janice Stika and Nyra McGhee, grandchildren, step-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife Margaret, sisters Margaret Burt, Julie Brown, Naomi, Elbraner and Clara Brown, brothers Orville, Albert, Lester, Edward, Robert, Kenneth and John Brown.
Viewing will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday at Londeen Funeral Home, 206 W. Fifth Street, Chapman, KS.
Private graveside service with the family will be Tuesday, May 5 at the Abilene Cemetery, Abilene, KS, Pastor Jack Craig officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Village Manor Nursing Home in care of Londeen Funeral Home, P.O. Box 429, Chapman, KS, 67431.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.