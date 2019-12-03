Marilyn Revell, 57, of Topeka died Nov. 16, 2019, at the House at Midland Care, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Abilene, Kansas, on Dec. 17, 1961, the youngest child of William and Helen (Steele) Foerschler.
Marilyn was a graduate of Chapman High School with the class of 1980, and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in communication from Fort Hays State University. She worked in the world of TV and radio for several years. She worked for Primerica Financial Services for 15 years, HF Rubber Machinery for 10 years, and for the past eight years she was with the Behavioral Sciences Regulatory Board as the licensing person for all of the social workers in the state of Kansas.
Marilyn was a member of Mater Dei Holy Name Catholic Church, where she was a lector and eucharistic minister, and worked in youth ministry. She was involved with Teens Encounter Christ retreats. She enjoyed reading, music, going to concerts, and spoiling her grandchildren.
Marilyn was married to Walter Revell on Nov. 3, 2001, in Topeka. He survives. She is also survived by two sons Christopher (Trudie) Thompson and Aaron Thompson, stepson Justin (Jessie) Revell, daughter Megan (Galen) Godfrey, and stepdaughter Amanda Revell, as well as grandchildren, Avery, Jeremiah, Antony, Trinity, Sophia, Manny, Amelia, Bryceson, Leilah, Emma and Madelyn, brothers Robert (Paula) Foerschler, Dennis (Suzie) Foerschler and Kevin (Maria) Foerschler, and sisters, Denise (Hank) Letourneau and Kathy (Ray) Hoffman.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and oldest brother Bill Foerschler.
She was cremated. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Mater Dei Holy Name Catholic Church in Topeka. Inurnment will be held at a later date at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Chapman, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Kansas Chapter for research of Metastatic Breast Cancer or the Holy Name Building Fund and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW Sixth Ave., Topeka, KS 66603.
