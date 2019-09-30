Marie Heckel , 93, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Brookdale Senior Living in Salina. She was born July 20, 1926 at home near Alton, Kansas, the daughter of John Franklin Selby and Rosetta (Shroyer) Shotts.
When Marie was 4 years old, her mother passed away and her family moved on a farm close to Covert, Kansas. In 1952, Marie and her father moved to Sterling, Kansas.
Marie worked for Sterling Steam Laundry in 1954 she was the bookkeeper at Taylor Lumber and Hardware in Alden where she met her future husband. She then worked for the Midlander Electric Company in 1956.
On Aug. 23, 1956, Marie married Gene Allen Heckel at the Nazarene Church in Chase, Kansas. Marie helped her husband, Gene, on the farm and dairy farm near Alden where they raised two children. In the ’70s, Marie worked for Alden Café and later she was the supervisor of housekeeping at Sterling Presbyterian Manor in Sterling.
Marie was a longtime Alden, Kansas, resident and was a member of the Methodist Church. In 2004 following the sale of their farm, Marie and Gene moved to Abilene and attended Faith Lutheran Church.
Marie is survived by her son Robert Heckel of Hutchinson, daughter Teresa Hageman and husband Bruce of Abilene, grandchildren Brian Heckel and wife Megan of Hutchinson, Terri Rose and husband Aaron of Olathe, Michael Hageman and wife Shanna of Garden City, Kallie Burgardt and husband Dennis of Salina, and Marshall Hageman and wife Holly of Abilene, and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gene, on Oct. 6, 2011, five brothers, five sisters and her parents.
Funeral services for Marie will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church with the Rev. Justin Panzer officiating. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Hilltop Cemetery near Raymond, Kansas, with her grandson the Rev. Michael Hageman officiating.
Marie’s family will receive friends from 5 to 7 Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church or Interim Health Care of Salina and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third, Abilene, KS 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
