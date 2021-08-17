Funeral services for Maridean Lee Bebermeyer, age 81, of Salina, formerly of Abilene, will be 2:00 pm Thursday, August 18, 2021 at the Danner Funeral Home in Abilene with Pastor Ron Bowell officiating. Mrs. Bebermeyer passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021 at the Brookdale Salina Kirwin Senior Living in Salina.
She was born December 20, 1939 in Abilene the daughter of Dean and Marie (Woodside) Simpson. She graduated from DCCHS in Chapman, KS in 1957. Following graduation she was the Secretary to Dickinson Superintendent of Schools until 1966. She then became the Secretary to Assistant Superintendent and Superintendent of Schools for the Chapman School District until her retirement in 1996.
Maridean served on the Board of Directors of the Irish Foundation and on the Scholarship Committee and on the Chapman High School Meritorious Graduate. Maridean also was a part of the Cheever EEU Ladies, the Dickinson County EEU Council, and was a life member of the Talmage Historical Museum. She enjoyed crafts and making quilts and enjoyed watching all her grandchildren’s activities.
On June 28, 1958 Maridean was united in marriage to Thomas J. Durham. He passed away September 28, 1984. She then married Marvin J. Bebermeyer on August 4, 1996. He passed away November 3, 2005.
She is survived by her daughter Amy and her husband Scott Allen of Salina, son Jay Durham and his wife Andrea of Salina, Step sons Bevin Bebermeyer and his wife Sue of Clay Center, Rylan Bebermeyer and his wife Anne of Davenport, Iowa, Arlan Bebermeyer and his wife Carolyn of Sedgwick, Kalen Bebermeyer and his wife Ann of Belleville, Daren Bebermeyer of Abilene, and brother Joe Simpson of Navarre, 19 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands and her parents.
Her final resting place will be in the Prairdale Cemetery near Talmage. Maridean’s family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Talmage Historical Museum, the Intern Healthcare of Salina, or to Brookdale Salina Senior Living in Salina and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.