Graveside services for Marian E. Foutch, 92, of Salina, will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at the Abilene, KS Cemetery.
Marian passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. She was born Nov. 26, 1927, in Abilene, KS, the daughter of Fay C. Needham and Nellie M. Clark. Marian was a 1945 graduate of Abilene High School. On May 8, 1954, Marian was united in marriage to James A. “Jim” Foutch.
Marian was a homemaker and returned to work later in life as a House Parent at KVRC-Kansas Vocational Rehabilitation Center in Salina. She was a 25 year retiree for the State of Kansas.
Marian loved playing the piano and organ. If she heard the tune, she could play the song. She also loved to sing and had a beautiful soprano voice.
In the early 70s, Marian was a Kansas State Bowling Champion.
She loved to crochet and made many pieces for her family and friends and she also was a great seamstress. Marian loved to embellish all kinds of things with her painting and she was an avid collector of elephants, sea shells and miniatures. Marian was a breast cancer survivor for 22 years.
She was preceded in death by her mom and dad, brothers Melvin, Robert and Herbert Needham, sisters Nellie (Needham) Judah and Joyce (Needham) Garrels and ex-husband James.
Survivors include her sons Brian Foutch of Mission Viejo, CA, Tim Foutch of Palm Springs, CA, and Perry and wife Dena Foutch of Salina, KS, daughter Laurie (Foutch) Hicks and husband Bob of Junction City, KS, sister-in-law Billie Needham of Abilene, KS, grandchildren Jason, Ryan, Matthew, Austin and Kelsey, great-grandchildren Grayson, Rylan, Carter, Benjamin, Hunter, Izzy, Breck, Camryn and Jordan and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family and friends will gather after the graveside service at the Abilene Community Center, 1020 N. Eighth Street, Abilene, KS, from 2 to 4 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.