Margo Ann Ditto, 75, of Herington passes away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at the Herington Municipal Hospital.
Margo's life began on June 3, 1945 in Artesia, CA. She was the daughter of Jack Monnington and Sarah (Higdon) Melrose.
Margo's stepmother was Elizabeth Monnington. She was a graduate of Herington High School and attended classes at Johnson County Community College.
Margo was united in marriage to both Morton Ditto and Gordon Strickbine, who both precede her in death.
Before retirement, she was a supervisor at the Footlocker warehouse in Junction City. She loved to knit, quilt, work crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. Margo enjoyed her garden and plants and very much enjoyed playing bingo.
She was also an avid Kansas Jayhawks fan. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed attending their activities.
Her loving family includes her children Chad (Amy) Ditto of Waverly, Darren (Kerry) Ditto of Abilene, Luke Ditto of Lawrence, Becca Ditto, Veronica Laughlin and Kim Bell, grandchildren Trenton Ditto, Brock Ditto, Tanner Strickbine, Tiah Ditto, Tatum Ditto, Tori Strickbine, Reagan Ditto, Eli Ditto and Emily Furman, siblings Marsha (Mike) Holton of Abilene, Mark (Joi) Monnington of Merriam, Mike (Jami) Monnington of Herington and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Jack and Liz Monnington and Sarah and Jim Melros, her former spouses, son Jarod Strickbine and her brother Butch Monnington.
Her family will gather with friends on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 10:30 a.m. at Yazel-Megli Funeral Home, Herington for her memorial service led by her brother Mark Monnington.
Memorial contributions in Margo's name may be directed to the Tammy Walker Cancer Center, Salina. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Margo at www.ymzfh.com.
