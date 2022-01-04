Margie Marilyn Zelaya

Margie Marilyn Zelaya, 65 of Abilene passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021.  She was born May 25, 1956 in Knoxville, Tennessee, the daughter of Rev. Marion F. Woods and Marjorie Marian-Koken.  On April 24, 1985 Margie was united in marriage to Rigoberto (RJ) Zelaya in Costa Rica.  Margie earned her RN in Costa Rica and in the US.  She worked as an RN at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita and also volunteered helping her parents in Costa Rica for many years.  Margie is survived by her loving husband RJ of the home.  Brother, Stanley (Kathy) Woods of Ashland, OR and two sisters, Paula (Al) Constable of Sand Creek, Michigan and Karen Dinkle of Colorado Springs, Colorado.  She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev Marion Woods; Marjorie Koken and Fannie Davis Woods.  Graveside services for Margie were 3:00 P.M., Friday, December 31, 2021 at Bird City Cemetery in Bird City, Kansas.  The family suggested memorials be given to the Salina Rescue Mission.  Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410.  Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com

 

