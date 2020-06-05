Margarita C. “Margie” Gentry, 71, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Abilene.
She was born Jan. 1, 1949 in Carlsbad, New Mexico, the daughter of Manuel and Manuela (Vigil) Calderon. Growing up in Garden Grove, California, Margie attended local schools, graduated from Garden Grove High School and earned her Associates Degree from Brown Mackie of Salina. In 1965 she married Larry Lee Gentry, later divorcing.
Margie had been employed by Alco Duckwall offices, retiring after 30 years. After retirement she worked for Memorial Hospital for several years.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, making pottery, planting morning glories, Elvis and lighthouses.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents, a sister and a brother. She is survived by sons Larry Gentry of Abilene and Jim Gentry of Manhattan, sister Naomi Calderon, brothers Miguel, Daniel and Samuel Calderon, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Graveside services weree held Thursday, June 4 at the Abilene Cemetery with Pastor Jack Gilstrap officiating.
The family suggests memorial contributions in her name be made to the Elsie Brooks Cancer Fund. They may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
Condolences at dannerfuneralhome.net.
