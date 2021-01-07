Margaret “Maggie” Brunner, 83, of Abilene, formerly of Hope, passed away Jan. 5, 2021 at Enterprise Estates Nursing Home.
She was born in Provo, Utah, Sept. 22, 1937, the daughter of Richard and Agnes (Mitchell) Patterson. Maggie grew up in the Provo area and graduated from Provo High School.
On May 5, 1961 she was united in marriage to John Brunner. He preceded her in death Feb. 19, 2019.
Maggie worked at the Sears store in Abilene, Duckwalls in the accounts receivable department, the Hope grocery store and at Endzone in Hope.
Maggie is survived by her daughter Chris Savery and husband Jeff of Abilene, son Russ Fowler of Salina, grandchildren Travis Savery, Tyler Savery, Jeremy Parks, Josh Parks, Richard Fowler, Cody Brunner, Keely Brunner, Lacy Brunner, Holly Brunner and Dillon Brunner, twelve great-grandchildren and sister Susan Roberts and husband Jim of Abilene.
She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband John, children Debra Fowler-Parks, Richard Fowler, Roger Brunner and Bob Brunner, daughter-in-law Sharon Fowler, granddaughter Nikki Fowler, and brothers Bob and Dick Patterson.
Graveside services for Maggie will be 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at the Hope City Cemetery. Friends may come by Martin-Becker-Carlson in Abilene anytime after 10 a.m., on Thursday to view and sign the register book.
Family suggests memorials be given to Salina Rescue Mission. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
