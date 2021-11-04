Margaret Ann Martinitz

Margaret Ann Martinitz, 84 of Abilene passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021.  She was born September 25, 1937 in Burlington, Kansas, the daughter of George and Ada Macoubrie.  She grew up in the Burlington area, attended the local schools and graduated from Burlington in 1955.  On February 19, 1956 she was united in marriage to Paul Martinitz.  He preceded her in death in 2013.  Margaret was a house wife.  She also worked as a secretary for several places and helped out on the farm.  Margaret is survived by her son, Ricahrd Martinitz of Abilene and a daughter Rhonda (Dennis) Chartier of Abilene. Grandchildren: Nathan (Stephanie Martinitz; Andrew Martinitz; Ashley (Mac) Loucks and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and three brothers.  Services for Margaret will be 2:00 P.M., Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene.  Burial will follow at the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Lyona. Family will receive friends Friday evening from 5-7 P.M., at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home.  The family suggests memorials be given to the Lyona Church or Hospice of Dickinson County.  Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com 

 

