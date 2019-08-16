Mae Whitehair

Mae L. Whitehair, 86, passed away Thursday, August 15, at Countryside Home north of Abilene. She was born June 3, 1933 near Elmo, the daughter of Charles and Frances (Beemer) Wendt.
Growing up in the area, Mae attended local schools and graduated from Hope High School with the class of 1951.
Nov. 8, 1958 she was married to Robert J. Whitehair at St. Columba Catholic Church in Elmo. All of their married life was spent in the Elmo community.
Mae had been employed by the ASCS office in Abilene for 27 years. Robert preceded her in death Nov. 13, 2001.
She loved spending time with friends and family, dancing and playing cards. Mae was also preceded in death by her parents and brothers Dean and Jim Wendt. She was a long time member of St. Columba Catholic Church and the Altar Society.
Mae is survived by a daughter Cindy (Jay) Groene of Winfield, sons Kent Whitehair of Abilene, Kevin (Chris) Whitehair of Abilene and Kerry (Maria) Whitehair of Hope, grandchildren Joshua (Ashley) Groene of Lawrence, Courtney (Clint) Miller of Abilene, Jaden Groene of Manhatten, Jeremy Groene of Winfield, Cody (Hannah) Whitehair of Vernon Hills, IL, Dillon Whitehair of Abilene, Jenna Groene of Manhatten and Keegan Whitehair of Abilene, great-grandchild Camden Miller of Abilene, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Edwina Wendt of Hope, nieces and nephews.
A mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 19, at the St. Andrew Catholic Church with Celebrant Fr. Don Zimmerman officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. St. Joseph Cemetery. A Parish Rosary will be recited 5:30 p.m. Sunday, August 18, at the Danner Funeral Home with the family receiving friends after until 7 p.m.
The family suggests memorial contributions in her name be made to the St. Andrew’s Catholic School. They may be left at the Church the day of the service or left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, POB 758, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
Condolences: dannerfuneralhome.net.
