Born on April 20, 1962, Lynn Allen Prichard departed us on Sept. 26, 2020 at his home in Northglenn, Colorado, due to natural causes.
He is survived by his wife Praneet of the home, daughter Rachel of Abilene, father Guy Prichard, siblings Janelle Budke (Mike), Kevin Prichard and Lenece Anderes (Mike).
Lynn was preceded in death by mother Evelyn Prichard.
Lynn was raised in Enterprise, Kansas, graduated from Chapman High School in 1980. His love of mechanics and airplanes led him to further his education and he received his Aircraft and Power Plant mechanic license at Kansas Technical Institute, Salina, Kansas.
Lynn began his lifelong career with United Airlines in May 1986.
Lynn loved family, friends, laughter and flying his home-built RV 4 airplane. He also enjoyed world travel, fishing, camping, golf, guns and fast motorcycles and cars.
Lynn was a good friend to many, always ready to lend a helping hand and what a contagious laugh he had.
Per Lynn’s request, he will be cremated and a celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Lynn would wish that the sun will always shine on your face and the wind always be at your back. Make every moment count, as no one is promised tomorrow.
