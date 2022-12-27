Lynn Alice (Lambert) Murphy

Lynn Alice (Lambert) Murphy was laid to rest wrapped in a sunflower quilt made by her grandmother at the Thornburg Eminence Cemetery in Thornburg, Kansas. She died on Dec. 19, 2022 and was committed to the earth on what would have been her 87th birthday, Dec. 20, 2022. Lynn was the eldest of three daughters born to Treva (Ogle) Lambert and (Jesse) Clarence Lambert. 

From the time she could walk, she preferred helping with farm work rather than housework. She excelled in her studies at the country school one mile from her home and ‘in town’ at Smith Center High School. She graduated at the top of her high school class. On May 16, 1953, shortly after graduation she married classmate, Patt Murphy.

 

