Lynn Alice (Lambert) Murphy was laid to rest wrapped in a sunflower quilt made by her grandmother at the Thornburg Eminence Cemetery in Thornburg, Kansas. She died on Dec. 19, 2022 and was committed to the earth on what would have been her 87th birthday, Dec. 20, 2022. Lynn was the eldest of three daughters born to Treva (Ogle) Lambert and (Jesse) Clarence Lambert.
From the time she could walk, she preferred helping with farm work rather than housework. She excelled in her studies at the country school one mile from her home and ‘in town’ at Smith Center High School. She graduated at the top of her high school class. On May 16, 1953, shortly after graduation she married classmate, Patt Murphy.
Patt and Lynn raised four children in Herington, Kansas. She longed to work in the medical field and found success as a dental assistant. Later, working long hours and using clever business and investment skills she poured her resources and talent into small business ownership. She owned and managed Lynn’s Youth Fashion, clothing stores located in Herington, McPherson and Salina, Kansas, for over three decades. In retirement she worked as a business manager for her husband’s small business, American Indian Art Center in Abilene, Kansas.
Lynn had an eye for fashion. She was a voracious reader. She also enjoyed square and round dancing, playing bridge, gardening and travel. She had a deep love for her family and was extremely proud of her children’s, grandchildren’s, and great-grandchildren’s accomplishments-especially the young women in her family who had the opportunity to achieve what simply wasn’t possible for a young Kansas farm girl in the 1950s.
Lynn was preceded in death by her parents, two sons, Michael Murphy and Dennis (King) Murphy and son-in-law David Lewerenz. She is survived by her husband of Queen Creek, AZ, two daughters, Patrice Lewerenz of Denver, CO and Deborah (Steve) Ebke of Daykin, NE, fourteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren, and sisters Ardyus Blickenstaff of Smith Center and Mary Balch of Hickman, NE.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, go out of your way to help someone and say “thanks” often.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.