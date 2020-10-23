Lylah June (Blanken) McCosh, 86, of Manhattan, died Oct. 21, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice House in Manhattan.
She was born June 30, 1934, in rural Linn, Kansas, the daughter of Karl John William Blanken and Clara Emma Marie (Meyer) Blanken.
Lylah graduated from Chapman High School in 1952, and then took her registered nurse training from 1952 to 1955 in Vicksburg, MS, Chicago, IL, for her OBGYN training and in Tallahassee, FL, for her psychiatry training that was paid for by the Lutheran Laymen’s League. She then worked for the Abilene Hospital.
She met Kenneth “Ken” McCosh in Chapman, KS, and were married on October 7, 1956 in Clay Center, Kansas.
They moved to Manhattan and she worked at Memorial Hospital in the OBGYN and later was the Labor/Delivery Supervisor. In 1978, she went to work at Surgical Associates for Dr. George Bascom and worked with Dr. Bascom until she retired in 1993.
In Spring of 1977 she was one of the Riley County citizens involved in the origination of Hospice Care of Manhattan.
Lylah was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Manhattan. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s events and watching her grandchildren participate in sports, reading. traveling, gardening and visiting with family and friends.
Survivors include her children Kent McCosh and his wife Kathi of Lenexa, KS, and Ann Williams and her husband Steve of Manhattan, grandchildren Maddie McCosh and her fiancé Joe Arduini of Roeland Park, KS, Michael McCosh of Lenexa, Bryce Williams of Parker, CO, Ryan Williams of Manhattan, and Evan Williams of Wichita, siblings Elmer Blanken of Leavenworth, KS, and Mary Ann Mall of Clay Center, KS, along with many loving nieces and nephews.
Lylah was preceded in death by her husband Ken on April 25, 2016, by her parents and siblings Clarence Blanken, Wilda Helms, Ernest Blanken, Nora Goodin and Lorna Stigge.
Cremation is planned with private family services to be held at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Manhattan with Reverend Michael Schmidt officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Union-Livingston Cemetery north of Abilene. To view the service you may go to the churches website at stlukesmanhattan.org and go to the “Watch on Youtube” button at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct.26.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Orphan Grain Train, Lutheran Hour Ministries or Shepherd’s Canyon Retreat. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.