Lydia Edda Leonard, 81, of Abilene, KS, formerly of Junction City, KS, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at Village Manor in Abilene, KS.
A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley. Reverend Rex Matney will officiate.
Mrs. Leonard will lie in state from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Home, 203 N. Washington Street, Junction City, KS 66441.
Lydia was born April 27, 1939, in Bodenstadt, Czechoslovakia, then moving to Ulm, Germany. Lydia was the daughter of Egon and Wilhelmina (Polk) Jahn.
Lydia married Edward James “Jim” Leonard on August 22, 1959 in Garmisch, Germany. They later moved to the United States where Lydia made her citizenship. Jim “Catfish Fever” passed away May 6, 2014.
Lydia was a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and she dearly loved all her pets. Lydia was an Avon Sales Representative and worked many years at the Clothes Barrel in Junction City, KS. Lydia was baptized Roman Catholic.
Survivors left to mourn their loss are daughter Janine P. Schmidt (Stan) of Abilene, KS, sons Michael J. Leonard (Susie) of Yellville, AR and Mark J. Leonard (Grace), sister Camilla Williams of Carver, MA, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Lydia was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.