Luella Manning

Luella Manning, 89 of Abilene passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Village Manor Nursing Home.  She was born September 7, 1932 in Proctor, Missouri, the daughter of James and Katherine (Raines) Richardson.  She was united in marriage to Kellie Manning in 1949.  He preceded her in death in 1997.  Luella is survived by her daughter, Mary Stohs and husband Leroy of Rosenberg, Texas.  Nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren and a half brother, Thomas Richardson.  She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Kellie and one son, Robert L. Manning.  Graveside services for Luella will be 10:00 A.M., Friday, December 17, 2021 at Roselawn Cemetery in Salina.  Family suggests memorials be given to Hospice of Dickinson County or to Village Manor Nursing Home.  Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410.  Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net

 

