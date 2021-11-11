Denver, Colorado
Louise Haslouer Bevilacqua, 74, passed away Saturday November 6th at Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree, Colorado. Louise, “Bez”, was born January 8th, 1947, the eldest of nine children to Ralph and Bonnie Haslouer of Abilene, Kansas. After graduating from Dickinson County Community High School in Chapman, Kansas, she attained her Bachelors Degree in Education from Kansas State University. Later, she received her Masters in Education and Special Education from Wichita State University. She taught many years in the Wichita area.
She is survived by her husband Mike Bevilacqua, her daughters Beth and Katie, sons Scott and Zach, 2 grandsons, Vance and Zach Jr. She was preceded in death by one son, Timothy and her parents.
Surviving siblings are Jeanne Rziha, Janey Hummel, Chuck Haslouer, Susan Denney, Mary Monaco, Carol Whitehair, Bill Haslouer, and Trish Martel. Brother in laws, Jim Bevilacqua, Tony Bevilacqua, Paul Bevilacqua, and sister in law Lori Doskocil.
Funeral services are pending in Wichita, Kansas.
