Louise A. Ryan was born May 8, 1944 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the daughter of James B. and Regina Cooper.
Growing up in Tewksbury, MA, Louise attended local schools, graduating from Tewksbury High School. She was an airline stewardess traveling about and on August 7, 1967 she was united in marriage with John E. Ryan. Most of their married life was spent in Abilene.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, one brother and husband John E. Ryan in 2015.
She enjoyed raising greyhounds with her family and after retiring she worked for the Doocys at the Best Western Inn and Danner Funeral Home.
She is survived by daughter Lynn Marie Ryan, Newburyport, MA, sons John E. Ryan Jr., Abilene, and Michael J. “Mick” Ryan, Abilene.
The family has chosen cremation. No local services are planned. A celebration of life is planned for a later date.
In lieu of memorials, the family asks to please adhere to the CDC guidelines following the county ordinance by wearing masks to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further and honoring, respectfully, the diligence of all healthcare workers during the pandemic.
John, Mick and Lynn so sorry for your loss. I feel your pain. Revelation 21:3,4 helped me when I lost my mother.
