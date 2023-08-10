Louis T. Robinson, Jr. 84 of Abilene passed away Monday, Aug. 7. He was born Sept. 5, 1938 in Saint Francisville, Louisiana, and raised on the island of Guam, the son of Louis T. Robinson, Sr. and Louise Robinson.
Louis served in the United States Marine Corps. It was there that he met his future wife Jeanette over a strawberry milkshake. That union would last 60 beautiful years. After his military service Louis drove a semi truck for Safeway Inc. Upon retirement Louis and Jeanette shared many adventures traveling throughout the United States in their RV. Between those east and west coast trips they decided to make the small western town of Abilene their home. Louis and Jeanette were in love with old Victorian homes and together restored them.
Louis was a kind, gentle, loving man who always made a friend everywhere he went and was a skilled carpenter which was reflected in the restoration work in the homes that were restored.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Leo Robinson and Percy Robinson. He is survived by his wife an Author Jeanette Marie Robinson, his daughter, Lisa Robinson of Reno, Nevada, and his son Christopher Robinson of Sacramento, California. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Charday Waters, Chrishnique Robinson, Lorenzo Robinson, Christian Robinson.
Services will be held Aug. 17 at Danner Funeral home 501 N. Buckeye Abilene, KS . Rosary will begin at 11 a.m. and memorial service to follow. Memorials may be made to Saint Jude Children’s Cancer research. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home 501 N Buckeye Abilene, KS or condolences may be email to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.