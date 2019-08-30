Lottie Irene Tanksley, 85, of Abilene, formerly of Quinton, Virginia passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019.
She was born Dec. 15, 1933 in Varina, Virginia, the daughter of Shelby Paul and Mary (Throckmorton) Schermerhorn. On Feb. 6, 1955 she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Carl G. Tanksley who preceded her in death in 2003.
She was a devoted wife and mother of three children. Although a secretary by profession, caring for her family was her biggest joy. She moved to Kansas to be near her daughter Joy in 2007. She loved flowers and transformed the prairie field around her home into a beautiful garden. She was the inspiration of her daughter Joy Maas for her love of flowers. She also worked seasonally at the Eisenhower Park & Rose Garden and was known as “mom”, the lady with the hat, and loved by many.
Lottie is survived by her three children David Tanksley (Shelly) of Whitney, Texas, Esther Hilde (Jeff) of Martinsburg, Pennsylvania and Joy Maas (Dennis) of Enterprise, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren, 12 step-great-grandchildren, brother Lawrence Schermerhorn of Chase City, Virginia and sister Mary Hodges of Henrico, Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Carl and brothers Frank and Clarence Schermerhorn.
Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Enterprise.
Family will receive friends Friday evening from 5 to 7 p.m., at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene. Lottie will be buried next to her husband at the Washington Memorial Park in Sandston, Virginia. The family suggests memorials be given to the Hospice of Dickinson County or to 3ABN (Three Angel’s Broadcasting Network). Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, KS 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
