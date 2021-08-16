Lorie Ann (Hettenbach) Flippo, 58, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the Abilene Memorial Hospital in Abilene, KS.
She was born April 2, 1963, in Salina, KS, and is the daughter of Verle L. and Judith Ann (Reitz) Hettenbach of Woodbine.
She graduated from Chapman High School with the class of 1981, then earned her bachelor’s degree in Special Education from Emporia State University. Lorie never earned her master’s degree, but had more than double the hours needed. She enjoyed learning!
Lorie started her career at Augusta, KS, but spent most of her 36 years of teaching between Abilene and Chapman K-8. Lorie loved her students and went above and beyond for them. She was referred to as “a force to be reckoned with”.
She was a member of the Woodbine United Methodist Church, the Jolly Jays 4-H Club, the Dickinson County Rural Life Association, the Kansas Special Olympics, the International Reading Association, the Eisenhower Reading Council, and the Kansas Reading Council. She loved reading and working outdoors in the mornings.
On August 13, 1988, Lorie was united in marriage to Scott Robert Flippo in Abilene. He survives of the home. Other survivors include their son Byron (Tara Dethlefs) of Abilene, parents Verle and Judy, brothers Tod (Leesa) Hettenbach of Chapman, Bart (Susan) Hettenbach of Hope, sister-in-law Robin (Paul) Johnson of Roxbury. Nieces and nephews Tessa (Brad) Matacale, Tanner Hettenbach, Shelby and Della Hettenbach, Eric (Paola) Johnson, and Erin (Adam) Rohret. Great nieces and great nephews Grace Hanback, Emmett and Eleanor Matacale, Wade Rohret, and Alexis and Ryan Johnson. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Elmer and Elda Hettenbach, Woodbine, and Richard and Vera Reitz, Abilene.
Graveside services will be 10:00 am Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the Abilene Cemetery. At 1:30 p.m a Celebration of Life Service will be at the Woodbine United Methodist Church in Woodbine, both with Reverend Kris Brinlee officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 17th, from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm at the Danner Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers or plants, memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas Special Olympics or to the Woodbine United Methodist Church and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
