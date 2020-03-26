CONCORDIA — Lorette J. “JO” Rogers, 96, passed away on March 23, 2020 at Mt. Joseph Senior Village, Concordia, Kansas.
Lorette was born Nov. 28, 1923 near Aurora, Kansas, a twin daughter of Phillip & Blanche (LeMoine) Cote. Lorette attended Aurora schools through the eighth grade.
She married Ralph Rogers on Nov. 19, 1942 in Concordia, Kansas. During this time they lived in California, Nebraska and Colorado and finally made their home in Concordia. After the death of her husband, Lorette moved to Salina, Kansas, in 2006 and later returned to Concordia to live at Mt. Joseph Senior Village.
Lorette was a homemaker, but did work with her husband in their liquor store and later in a grocery store in Nebraska. She also worked for several years at the Montgomery Wards store.
Lorette was preceded in death by her husband Ralph, a son Doug and grandson Marvin Jr., her parents Phillip and Blanche Cote, brothers Eldon, Jack, Andrew, Raymond, twins Norman and Armand, sisters Juliette Hubert, Annette Ashland, Marceline McCourt, Geneva Hess, Lorene Tremblay and Dorothy Tremblay and great-grandson Mason Berk.
Living in Concordia, she belonged to several clubs, was a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a life member of the Altar Society of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
Survivors include a son Marvin Rogers (Melissa) of Heiskill, TN, daughters Phyllis VanOverschelde (Paul) of Abilene, KS, Karla Rogers of Lincoln, NE, grandchildren Mike Rogers (Becca) of Knoxville, TN, Brad Berk (Kay) of Concordia, KS, Chris Kressley (Craig) of Lucas, KS, Travis Taylor (Jenny) of Topeka, KS, Corrie Berry (Ben) of Lincoln, NE, great- grandchildren Brice Berk, Morgan Henderson (Casey), Colton, Joe and Lindsey Berk, Felicia Clintsman, Serenity Kressley, three great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and a visitation will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., with a Rosary service being prayed at 11 a.m. led by Fr. David Metz, all being held at the Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia, Kansas.
A private family only Graveside Memorial Service will follow at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Concordia, Kansas, with Fr. David Metz officiating.
Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association, in care of Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, P.O. Box 606, Concordia, Kansas 66901. For online condolences please visit, www.chaputbuoy.com.
