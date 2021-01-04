Loren L. Peck was born in Clay County, on June 10, 1931 at the farm home of his parents, Henry and Edna (Schweitzer) Peck. Loren passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 at Enterprise Estates.
The family moved to a farm west of Hope in 1935.
He attended the Tennessee and Dillon Grade Schools. He went to Hope High School one year and the family moved to northeast of Woodbine and he graduated from Chapman High School with the class of 1949.
On June 1, 1952 he was united in marriage to Gladys Hettenbach. They made their first home northeast of Woodbine and moved to the Pearl Community in 1960. He laid, sanded, and finished floors for many years in Junction City and the surrounding areas.
He was a farmer and stockman in the Woodbine area all his life. He was a member of the National Guard at Council Grove for eight years.
He is survived by his daughter Nancy and her husband Henry Larocque of Junction City, son Merle and his wife Delores Peck of Enterprise, brother-in-law Marshall Heath of Junction City, sister-in-law Redella Lay of Abilene, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife Gladys on March 29, 2014, his parents, sisters Joan and Faye and brothers Jerry and Ray.
Private graveside services are planned. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Danner Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dickinson County or to the Elsie Brooks Cancer Fund and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
