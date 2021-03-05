Doc Banion passed away peacefully in his home in Boonville, Missouri surrounded by family on Feb. 27, 2021. Doc was born in South Charleston, Ohio on May 8, 1928, to parents Leroy and Bertha (nee Ellars) Banion.
Doc spent his youth in South Charleston where he attended South Charleston High School. He joined the United States Marine Corps in March 1946 where he served proudly and with honor.
He then returned home to South Charleston to marry his high school sweetheart, Florence Saylor on Nov. 19, 1950. Doc and Florence celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in November of 2020. Their union produced six children, 21 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren.
Doc’s priorities were providing for his family and devoting his life to his wife, children, extended family, and community. He was a long-time youth baseball coach and booster at Northeastern High School in Clark County, Ohio.
Doc accepted a job transfer from his long-time employer, the Bauer Brothers Company, in Springfield, Ohio, to a new position within the company in Abilene, Kan. in 1974. Doc and Florence were very active members of the First Baptist Church in Abilene where they served the Lord faithfully for over 25 years.
Doc’s grateful family remembers him as a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who invested his God-given time, talent and treasure in others. He will continue to inspire us with his life and example.
One of his favorite hymns, “Leaning on the Everlasting Arms,” taken from Deuteronomy 33:27: “The eternal God is your dwelling place and underneath are the everlasting arms.” His family is greatly comforted knowing he is now safe and secure resting in the everlasting arms of the eternal God.
Doc is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Robert (Charlie) Banion, Pat Banion and Fred Banion; and sisters Eunice Sharp, Barbra LuDean Lookabaugh and Alice Jo Finney.
He is survived by his beloved wife Florence Banion; his children Brennan (Nanetta) Banion of Omaha, NE, Bryce (Carolyn) Banion of Kansas City, MO, Brandyn/Rock (Kendra) Banion of Richmond, KY, Kathy (Ron) Belisle of Spokane, WA, Karma (Earl) Haller of Boonville, MO and Brek (Pam) Banion of El Dorado, KS; all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren, as well as, many nieces and nephews.
Private celebration of life services will be held in the Boonville, Mo., area on Saturday, March 13, and tentatively, in the Springfield, Ohio, area sometime this summer.
Arrangements are in the care of the Meisenheimer Funeral Home in Pilot Grove.
