Loney Riffel

Loney G. Riffel was born Jan. 26, 1946 in Herington, Kansas the son of Clayton and Betty (Stewart) Riffel. He graduated from Hope High School in 1964 and attended Kansas State University.
He was a longtime Hope area resident. He worked for Army Corps of Engineers but his passion was farming. Loney served in the Army Reserves for 20 years retiring as a Major and enjoyed fishing, golfing, hunting, and he loved Kansas State and was an avid K-State football fan.
On December 20, 1997 he was united in marriage to Beverly Weibert in Abilene. She survives of the home. Other survivors include his daughters Robin Suppe of Houston, Texas, Jackie Hayworth and her husband Travis of Junction City, sons Chris Riffel of Houston, Texas, Tracy Ediger and his wife Laura of Hope, Scott Ediger of Washington, DC, brothers Norm Riffel of Omaha, Nebraska, Ron Riffel of Garden Ridge, Texas, Lyle Riffel of Salina, Kansas, Kevin Riffel of Meriden, Kansas, sister Carolyn Price of Manhattan, Kansas seven grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services for Loney will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 26 at the Emmanuel Church, 1300 N. Vine St., Abilene, Kansas 67410 with Pastor Marc Riegel officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m Thursday at the Danner Funeral Home in Abilene. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Dickinson County 4-H and may be mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
