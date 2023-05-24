Loney Riffel

Loney G. Riffel was born Jan. 26, 1946 in Herington, Kansas the son of Clayton and Betty (Stewart) Riffel. He graduated from Hope High School in 1964 and attended Kansas State University.

He was a longtime Hope area resident. He worked for Army Corps of Engineers but his passion was farming. Loney served in the Army Reserves for 20 years retiring as a Major and enjoyed fishing, golfing, hunting, and he loved Kansas State and was an avid K-State football fan.

 

Stop watching this guestbook.