Lola Mae (Adee) Everett was born Sept. 12, 1942, in Abilene the daughter of Loyall M. and Esther M. (Rider) Adee. She passed away at the age of 80 Saturday, April 15 in Beloit, Kansas, at Mitchell County Hospital.
Lola graduated from Abilene High School in 1960, and was united in marriage to Gerald E. Everett Aug. 20, 1960, who preceded her in death in 2017. In 1963, their son, Donald E., was born. Donnie preceded Lola in death in 2018. In 1968, their daughter, Julie D., was born.
Lola was also preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and sister, Sandra J. (Enger) Miller.
As a homemaker, she became fascinated with and spent many hours studying her family’s genealogy and history. Lola compiled newspaper articles, certificates, and other resources into several volumes.
She also enjoyed game shows, reading, crossword puzzles, and playing card games with her children and grandchildren.
Lola is survived by daughter Julie Boyd and her husband Steven of Abilene; their children, Shannon and Michelle Young of Abilene; Talon Combes of Abilene; Megan and Hunter Gregory, their sons Keaton, Kade, and Kolter of Gore, Oklahoma; Ashley Boyd and Hugh Boyd of Oklahoma City; daughter-in-law Debra Everett of Salina; Debra and Donnie’s children, Jordan Everett and her son, Watson Solis, of Wichita; Brooke Burr and husband Landon of Billings, Montana; and Sydney Everett and Emilee Everett of Salina.
Lola is also survived by her siblings, Caroll (Lowell) Eye, Melvin (Sherry) Adee, Bruce Enger, Linda (Steve) Myers, Christine Enger, Janice (Steve) Dester, Rhonda Keating, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Lola will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at the First United Methodist Church in Abilene with Reverend Mik King. Visitation begins at 1 p.m. at the church. Lola’s final resting place will be next to her husband and her son in the Abilene Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association or Tammy Walker Cancer Center and may be sent in care of Martin-Becker- Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd St., Abilene, Kansas 67410.
Jesus said, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.”
