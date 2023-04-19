Lola Mae (Adee) Everett was born Sept. 12, 1942, in Abilene the daughter of Loyall M. and Esther M. (Rider) Adee. She passed away at the age of 80 Saturday, April 15 in Beloit, Kansas, at Mitchell County Hospital. 

Lola graduated from Abilene High School in 1960, and was united in marriage to Gerald E. Everett Aug. 20, 1960, who preceded her in death in 2017. In 1963, their son, Donald E., was born. Donnie preceded Lola in death in 2018. In 1968, their daughter, Julie D., was born.

 

