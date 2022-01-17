Lois Nendean Longhofer was born September 28, 1921, near Elmo, Kansas, the daughter of George Linder and Esther Barbara Schrader. On January 14, 2022, she walked into the arms of Jesus who she faithfully loved and served. She attended Elmo Elementary School, and her freshmen year at Hope High School. She graduated from Dickinson County Community High School in 1939, where she met and was tormented on the bus rides to and from school by a young man named Verl Longhofer, who she married on May 19, 1942. A marriage which lasted for 70 years. They farmed and made their home South of Abilene where she was a homemaker and loving mother raising three daughters in a caring and Godly home. In 1974 they moved to Abilene, Kansas where they had more time to spend spoiling their grandchildren. Mother enjoyed teaching them to bake and doing other fun activities. Many happy family times were spent at their trailer on Turkey Creek, roasting hot dogs, fishing, shooting guns, playing in the creek and other perilous activities.
Lois accepted Jesus as her personal Saviour at a revival meeting and was baptized when she was 12 years old. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church where she was active teaching children in Sunday School classes, leading the Bible School Program and also taught the high school youth group when her daughters were teenagers. After moving to Abilene, Lois held a Child Evangelism Fellowship Good News Club in their home and shared the Gospel with the neighborhood children.
Lois is survived by her two daughters, Patricia Tomlin and husband Richard Tomlin of Bonner Springs, KS., Debra Welsh of Junction City, KS.; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Carol Ann; her parents; one brother, Virgil Edward Linder; and one grandson, Keith Alan Riffel.
Funeral services will be Wednesday January 19, 2022 at 10:30 A.M., at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1179 Jeep Road, Abilene, KS. Family will receive friends Tuesday evening, from 5-7PM at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. Memorial Contributions may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship, in care of Martin Becker Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd Street, Abilene, KS 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.